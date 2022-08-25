Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYSTGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,809,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vystar Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYST traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 2,291,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,601. Vystar has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells air purifiers in the United States. The company offers RXair, a residential filterless air purifier; RX400, a food and drug administration (FDA) cleared class II filterless air purifier; and RX3000, a commercial FDA cleared class II air purifier. It also manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products; and manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

