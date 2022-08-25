Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 44,880 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74.

Shares of WMT opened at $134.97 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52. The stock has a market cap of $369.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

