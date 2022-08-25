Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 110,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,166. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $372.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock worth $248,695,335 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

