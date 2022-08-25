Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,072 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,770. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

