Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Activity

Webster Financial Price Performance

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.77. 6,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

