Walthausen & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,451,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,649,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.25. 846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.88. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.