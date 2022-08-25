Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 587,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,695,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

