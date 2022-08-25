WePower (WPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

WePower (WPR) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, WePower has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. WePower has a market capitalization of $603,587.64 and $5.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (WPR) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WePower is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WePower

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

