Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of Westhaven Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
