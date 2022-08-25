Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of Westhaven Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

