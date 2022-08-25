Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.01 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $67,819,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

