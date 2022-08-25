WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $82.04 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $82.04 million and approximately $727,499.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023563 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016105 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

