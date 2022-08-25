William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,191 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Aramark worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aramark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

