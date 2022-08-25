William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Patria Investments by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 43,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Patria Investments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,852 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Patria Investments by 690.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Price Performance

Patria Investments stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.51. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Patria Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.