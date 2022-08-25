William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.02 Million Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 533,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Luxfer worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Luxfer by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 119,408 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Luxfer by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 78,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Luxfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Luxfer

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $452.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

