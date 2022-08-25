William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 17,019 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of NextGen Healthcare worth $22,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,748.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $185,185. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.