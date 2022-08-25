William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Down 84.5% in August

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the July 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at William Penn Bancorporation

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 12,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $143,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,259.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other William Penn Bancorporation news, Director Charles Corcoran sold 3,500 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,993.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at $262,259.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,350 shares of company stock worth $176,659 and have sold 10,153 shares worth $117,820. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $3,325,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,445. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 15.37%.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.