Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $162.44 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 95.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $216,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $223,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.75.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

