Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,905 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

