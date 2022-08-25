Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of VNO opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

