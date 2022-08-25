Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 572,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ opened at $22.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

