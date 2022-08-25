Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Up 0.6 %

VMware stock opened at $118.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

