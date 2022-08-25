Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,816 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Wireless Telecom Group Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98.
About Wireless Telecom Group
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.
