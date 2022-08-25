Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Wireless Telecom Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

