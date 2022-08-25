WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Brian Camire Sells 12,250 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
WM Technology Stock Performance
WM Technology stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.
Institutional Trading of WM Technology
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
Read More
