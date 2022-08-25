Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Purchases $240,680.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of WOLF traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.82. 3,482,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Cowen raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

