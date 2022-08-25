Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRDLY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Worldline from €49.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Worldline from €36.50 ($37.24) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Worldline from €72.00 ($73.47) to €59.00 ($60.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Worldline from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Worldline stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Worldline has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

