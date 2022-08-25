Wrapped Centrifuge 24-Hour Volume Reaches $844,143.00 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and approximately $844,143.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.

About Wrapped Centrifuge

Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.