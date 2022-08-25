Wrapped Centrifuge 24-Hour Volume Reaches $844,143.00 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and approximately $844,143.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.
About Wrapped Centrifuge
Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge
