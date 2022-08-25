Xaya (CHI) Hits Market Cap of $3.67 Million

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Xaya has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $10,076.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.91 or 0.07787738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00167235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00262134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.58 or 0.00708582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00609718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001044 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

