XMax (XMX) Market Cap Reaches $583,631.53

XMax (XMX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. XMax has a market capitalization of $583,631.53 and approximately $162,149.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,881,608 coins. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.