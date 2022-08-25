XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.85.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 1,029,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,595. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

