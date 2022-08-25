Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and traded as high as C$3.01. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 182,732 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YGR. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$262.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.78.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.1813091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

