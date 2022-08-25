YUMMY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,522.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $131,522.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00766966 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016180 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

YUMMY Coin Trading

