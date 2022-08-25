Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,998.00

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $115,548.27 and approximately $10,998.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

