ZINC Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $3,108.46 and approximately $18.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077292 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.