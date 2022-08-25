Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Cut by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

