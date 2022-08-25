ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Stock Price Up 6.4%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.