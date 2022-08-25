ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $245,255.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 108.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 108.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $571,074.70 and approximately $245,255.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00714070 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.