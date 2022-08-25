Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Zuora Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

