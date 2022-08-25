Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $394-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.27 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Zuora Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,782,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,015. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $619,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zuora by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

