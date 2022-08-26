0x Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One 0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $245.95 million and $22.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128157 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032335 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085674 BTC.
0x Coin Profile
0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling 0x
