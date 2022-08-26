0x Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One 0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a market cap of $245.95 million and $22.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085674 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

