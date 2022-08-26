10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Up 73.9% in August

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $19,463,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,085,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $9,594,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $7,590,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $5,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $9.96 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

