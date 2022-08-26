10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 987 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $38.68 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $191.15. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. William Blair lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

