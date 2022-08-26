1,184 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

