1492 Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Marcus by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Price Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.92 on Friday. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Marcus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

