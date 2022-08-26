15,674 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at $58,220,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $98,350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 275.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after buying an additional 794,836 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

