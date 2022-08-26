1,881 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

