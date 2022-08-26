1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,890.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 29,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,570. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About 1933 Industries
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1933 Industries (TGIFF)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.