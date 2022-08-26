1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,890.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 29,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,570. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

