2,450 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.36 and a 52 week high of $204.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

