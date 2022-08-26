250,000 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,440,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LGTO opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

