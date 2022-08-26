306,301 Shares in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 306,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Proterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proterra by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in Proterra by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proterra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Proterra Stock Performance
Proterra stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.34. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.
Proterra Company Profile
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
