3,080 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
